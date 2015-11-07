SHANGHAI Nov 7 China's consumer price index is
expected to rise by about 1.4 percent next year, a think-tank
expert said in a report in the official Shanghai Securities News
on Saturday, a reflection of deflationary pressure.
Reflecting lacklustre demand and over capacity, September
inflation was cooler than expected, prompting fears of deflation
as the world's second-largest economy cools.
"In the round, over the next period, due to greater pressure
from the economic downturn, overall stable consumer demand,
deflationary pressures will continue to exist," said Sheng
Xuping, an expert at the government think-tank the State
Information Center.
Sheng expects consumer price inflation to rise 1.4 percent
this year, far below Beijing's 3 percent target for the year,
with the same percentage increase next year.
(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Robert Birsel)