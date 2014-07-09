* June consumer price index +2.3 pct vs f'cast +2.4 pct
* Producer price index -1.1 pct vs f'cast -1.0
* More government stimulus measures seen
By Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, July 9 China's consumer inflation
cooled slightly more than expected in June, pointing to
lingering weakness in the economy which could prompt Beijing to
launch further stimulus measures to shore up growth.
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.3 percent in June from
a year earlier, missing the market forecast of 2.4 percent in a
Reuters poll and down from 2.5 percent in May, the National
Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.
The producer price index (PPI) dropped 1.1 percent in its
28th straight month of decline, versus a market consensus for a
fall of 1 percent, signalling that demand in the domestic
economy remained lukewarm, despite some recent signs of
stabilisation.
"The weak inflation data leaves more scope for Beijing to
step up use of targeted measures and even opens the opportunity
window for blanket easing policy, such as an interest rate cut,
to support economic growth," said Wang Jin, an analyst at Guotai
Junan Securities in Shanghai.
Most economists believe Beijing will roll out fresh stimulus
measures in coming months to ensure 2015 economic growth meets
its target of 7.5 percent, but they are divided over whether it
will stick to small-scale measures used so far or take more
aggressive steps such as interest rate cuts or a nation-wide
reduction in the amount of reserves banks must hold.
Policymakers are reluctant to announce a massive stimulus
programme like the one adopted during the 2008-09 global
financial crisis, which fueled inflationary pressures and left
local governments saddled with mountains of debt.
"Subdued inflation means monetary policy will have plenty of
room to ease further over the coming months," Julia R Wang, an
economist at HSBC said in a note to clients.
"We think the central bank will likely continue to do so in
a targeted manner, provided that economic activity continues to
show improvement."
Ting Lu, an economist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, also
expected Beijing to take further action.
"We expect Beijing to continue rolling out a slew of
small-scale measures to deliver the around 7.5 percent annual
growth target," he said in a note to clients.
The weaker June inflation reading was mainly due to lower
pork and vegetable prices.
The CPI fell 0.1 percent in June from May, versus a forecast
of no change in monthly prices.
In the first half of this year, average consumer inflation
was 2.3 percent, way below the official ceiling of 3.5 percent
set by the government at the start of the year.
FURTHER EASING NEEDED
Data for May and more recent factory and service sector
activity surveys have suggested that China's economy was
steadying after a weak start to the year.
But analysts said easing consumer inflation and persistent
factory-gate deflation showed the recovery remained patchy.
A cooling property market poses an additional risk, and
conditions there could determine just how much more may be
needed on the stimulus front to stabilise the broader economy.
With inflation clearly not a threat for now, the government
and central bank have the scope to loosen policies further to
bolster the economy.
"Further monetary policy easing across the board will still
be needed to help lift confidence in China's economy," said ANZ
economists in a research note to clients.
ANZ believes Beijing will reduce reserve requirement ratios
(RRR) for all of the country's banks in the third quarter. So
far, it has relaxed the requirement only for banks which are
significant lenders to small companies and the farming sector.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said earlier this week that
economic growth quickened in the second quarter from the
previous three months. But he added the economy still faces
downward pressure and further modest stimulus measures will be
needed to boost activity.
The latest Reuters poll showed China's economy probably
steadied in the second quarter, with annual growth holding firm
at 7.4 percent, as recent government policy measures kick in.
Beijing has stepped up policy support in recent months to
give a lift to economic growth, which dipped to a 18-month low
in the first quarter.
Such measures include targeted reserve requirement cuts for
some banks, quicker fiscal disbursements and hastening
construction of railways and public housing projects.
The central bank said on Monday that it would use a mix of
various monetary tools to keep overall liquidity at an
appropriate level to support the economy.
