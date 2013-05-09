* April CPI +2.4 yr/yr vs f'cast +2.3 pct
* April PPI -2.6 yr/yr vs f'cast -2.3 pct
* C.bank pledges flexible policy, wary on inflation,
(Updates with c.bank report)
By Kevin Yao and Xiaoyi Shao
BEIJING, May 9 China's annual consumer inflation
accelerated more than expected in April while factory prices
fell for a 14th consecutive month, highlighting the dilemma
facing the central bank as it balances support for the economy
against the threat of rising prices.
With global growth sputtering, China's central bank has
limited room to move, unlike counterparts in South Korea and
Australia which both made surprise rate cuts this week.
Any easing could fuel property market risks, while
tightening would hurt a nascent recovery after economic growth
unexpectedly slowed to 7.7 percent in the first quarter from 7.9
percent in the previous three months. .
Instead the onus may be on the government to push structural
reforms to help sustain long term growth in the world's second
largest economy.
"We cannot rely too much on the central bank to support the
economy," said Xu Hongcai, senior economist at China Centre for
International Exchange (CCIEE), a top government think-tank in
Beijing.
The government will instead rely on fiscal policy by
boosting infrastructure investment and cutting taxes to underpin
the economy, said Xu, a former central bank researcher.
The People's Bank of China said on Thursday that it will
increase policy flexibility to support the economy, stressing
the need to ward off inflationary risks even through the
country's economic recovery remained tepid.
"We must stay committed to improve the quality of our
economic growth, continue to implement prudent monetary policy,
and make policies more pre-emptive, targeted and flexible," the
central bank said in a quarterly policy report.
"The foundation for stable economic growth is not solid yet
and the intrinsic driver for growth has yet to be strengthened."
Indeed, any investors betting on easing could be
disappointed after the central bank's sale on Thursday of 10
billion yuan ($1.63 billion) of three-month bills, the first
time since 2011 it has done this.
The move suggested the central bank will rely on other
tools.
Tightening, meanwhile, is unlikely given a series of factory
and services PMIs issued earlier this month that signalled tepid
economic activity in April.
OVERCAPACITY
Chinese factories are saddled with excess capacity due to
weak demand, putting downward pressure on producer prices that
in turn erodes their profits.
"On policy, the priority now is industrial reform to tackle
the problem of excess capacity. As such, the focus will be
shifted away from macro policy to micro policy. We expect the
monetary policy to remain intact this year," said Dongming Xie,
China economist at OCBC Bank in China.
The National Bureau of Statistics said that China's producer
prices dropped 2.6 percent in April, the 14th consecutive month
of year-on-year declines and sharper than a drop of 1.9 percent
in March.
China's biggest listed steelmaker, Baoshan Iron & Steel
, said on Thursday it would cut its main steel
product prices for June bookings, its first reduction in nine
months, underscoring demand worries amid a fragile economic
recovery.
The firm, known as Baosteel, usually sets the tone for
pricing by the rest of China's steel sector, which is currently
gripped by a supply glut due to less than expected demand.
CONSUMER PRICES TICK UP
Consumer inflation quickened to 2.4 percent in April from
March's 2.1 percent due to higher food costs, data from the
National Bureau of Statistics, showed on Thursday.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast April inflation to
quicken to 2.3 percent and factory gate prices to fall 2.3
percent from a year earlier.
Food prices rose 4.0 percent in April from a earlier,
quickening from the 2.7 percent rise in March.
"Rising vegetable prices were the main factor pushing up the
CPI," Yu Qiumei, a senior statistician at the statistics bureau,
said in a statement accompanying the data, noting bad weather
and lower rainfall had reduced supplies.
The central bank sounded a cautious note on price rises.
""Prices are now sensitive to any rise in demand. We must guide
and stabilize inflationary expectations preemptively," it said.
Consumer inflation may quicken to around 3 percent in May,
partly because of the base effect, said Zhou Hao, China
economist at ANZ in Shanghai.
But he added that the central bank is widely expected to
keep policy broadly neutral with some fine-tuning to support the
economy amid the global uncertainties.
"Monetary policy is likely to stay relatively accommodative
as China's economic recovery remains fragile."
