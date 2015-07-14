BEIJING, July 14 China's banks made 1.28 trillion yuan ($206.18 billion) worth of new loans in June, the head of the statistics department at the People's Bank of China, said on Tuesday.

The figure was seen by Reuters in a transcript of Sheng Songcheng's remarks made during a central bank briefing.

Reuters calculations based on earlier central bank data showed Chinese banks made 1.27 trillion yuan worth of new loans in June.

