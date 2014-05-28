BEIJING May 28 China will extend a pilot online
personal credit database to cover the whole country this year,
the central bank said on Wednesday, in the latest effort to
build up a credit culture as the government looks to make the
economy more consumption driven.
The system, which tracks individuals' private credit
information, was first launched in Jiangsu and Sichuan provinces
and Chongqing city in March 2013 and currently covers 18
provinces, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its
website, www.pbc.gov.cn
The personal credit information that the system provides
contains records of personal loans, credit cards and debt
delinquency, it added.
People who want to check their own credit information can
log on to the website, ipcrs.pbccrc.org.cn, and the
system will give them their personal credit records and reports.
The first two checks are free and there is a 25 yuan ($4)charge
for each subsequent check.
Some analysts say China has a long way to go in improving
its weak credit culture unless state banks are freed from
government influence in loan issuance.
($1 = 6.2486 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Kim
Coghill)