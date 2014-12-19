SHANGHAI Dec 19 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has
ordered local governments to provide better credit guarantees
for small businesses and the rural sector to ease their
financial burden, state news agency Xinhua reported late on
Thursday.
Li said better policies were needed to promote
government-backed financing guarantees as well as re-guarantee
institutions, while there should also be more cooperation
between banks and guarantee institutions to increase loans for
small firms and the rural sector.
Small companies in China often find it difficult to get bank
financing because they have few hard assets or property that
they can pledge as collateral. The high cost of finance has also
been a burden.
"Developing the credit guarantee sector will be an important
tool and a key link in solving the problem of high financing
costs facing small firms and the rural sector," Li said.
The premier also stressed the importance of improving
regulations to manage credit risk.
Vice Premier Ma Kai also said local governments must
establish more government financed and managed credit guarantee
institutions.
On Nov. 19, the State Council, China's cabinet, pledged a
range of measures to ease financing burdens for smaller
companies, such as relaxing the loan-to-deposit ratio for banks.
Three days later, the People's Bank of China, the central
bank, announced the first benchmark interest rate cut in more
than two years, citing the high financing costs facing many
companies as a reason for the move.
