BEIJING Nov 22 China's central bank will keep the overall size of credit stable while prioritising support for small firms and the farm sector, the official Financial News said on Tuesday, citing Hu Xiaolian, a vice central bank governor.

The focus of monetary and credit measures should be "optimising structures" while keeping the overall size of credit "basically stable", the newspaper cited Hu as saying.

Hu also said banks should meet the funding needs of key government investment projects and support the construction of low-cost housing.

She reiterated the central bank's recent pledge to fine-tune monetary policy if needed while keeping its overall stance "prudent".

Complaints from China's local governments that central bank tightening is behind their growth, revenue and debt problems fans market talk of an about turn on policy, but Beijing's top leadership is more focused on fiscal fixes than monetary moans.

Chinese banks wrote 587 billion yuan ($92.5 billion) of new loans in October, a 25 percent jump from September, evidence of "selective" policy easing by the government to keep the world's second-largest economy on an even keel.

Some analysts expect new loans to hit 7.5 trillion yuan in 2011, matching the central bank's target set at the beginning of this year. The central bank has never announced the quota.

The central bank will support the development of smaller financial institutions with relatively high capital adequacy ratios, sound asset quality and governance structures, Hu said.

She urged commercial banks to strengthen risk controls and liquidity management while changing their practices of "relying excessively on lending expansion".

China's economy is backed by strong domestic demand, but it faces external challenges, particularly from the "escalating" European debt crisis, Hu added. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)