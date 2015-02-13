BEIJING Feb 13 Credit card arrears in China
leapt 42 percent last year to 35.8 billion yuan ($6.2 billion),
central bank data showed, highlighting rising financial risks in
the world's second-largest economy as growth cools to a 24-year
old low.
Unpaid credit card bills that were outstanding for at least
six months jumped 10.6 billion yuan last year compared with
2013, data from the People's Bank of China showed.
Debt defaults have spiked in China as its economy stutters
under anaemic export sales, a slowing property market and
weakening investment growth.
Government data showed in January that the bad debt ratio of
Chinese banks climbed to a five-year high of 1.6 percent at the
end of 2014, a trend that the regulator said was a source of
stress for banks.
There has also been a spate of defaults in the financial
sector, especially among wealth management products.
China's top brokerage, CITIC Securities
, said earlier this month it consulting lawyers about
repayment from one of its wealth management products that is in
danger of default.
Two Chinese fund management companies also defaulted in
August 2014 after experiencing repayment problems with some of
their wealth management products.
And investors have been further spooked by default fears
around Chinese developer Kaisa Group after it missed a
coupon payment on one of its bonds.
($1 = 6.2406 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill)