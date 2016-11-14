(Corrects crude oil run growth to 5.5 pct on year, not 2.4 pct; corrects Oct. output to 3.78 mln bpd from 3.79 mln bpd)

BEIJING Nov 14 China's October's crude oil production was down 11.3 percent from the same period last year to 16.05 million tonnes, or 3.78 million barrels per day, data from the statistics bureau showed.

October crude oil runs rose 5.5 percent on year to 47.05 million tonnes, or 11.08 million barrels per day, the highest level since at least 2011, the data showed.

