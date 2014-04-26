BEIJING, April 26 China will expand a trial
programme to make it simpler for multi-national firms to
transfer funds within and outside the country, in a move that
will further open its tightly controlled capital account.
The experiment, which began in 2012 in Beijing and Shanghai,
came in response to growing demand from international companies
operating in China for more freedom to use their growing amounts
of yuan to boost the efficiency of their management of capital.
However, Chinese regulators have also been keen to keep any
speculative pressures on the currency at bay.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), which
manages the country's $3.3 trillion foreign exchange reserves,
is expanding the trial programme to any Chinese or foreign
company with operations inside or outside China with an annual
forex income of over $100 million, the regulator said in a
statement on its website late on Friday.
One of the goals of the trial programme is to "explore and
reproduce a mechanism for the capital account convertability
system", SAFE said.
The new rule, which would take effect from June, will allow
multi-national companies to open overseas and domestic accounts
simultaneously as well as conduct collection and settlement of
accounts in foreign exchange.
It allows free transfer of overseas accounts within the
company without quota caps, while domestic accounts will
continue to have limits.
Firms say the freer flow of funds across China's borders
would boost efficiency and cut costs.
China has pledged to allow market forces to play a greater
role in the economy and its markets.
Beijing wants to expand the Chinese currency's footprint
beyond Hong Kong, where more than 80 percent of yuan trade
settlement transactions are handled, and foster greater
confidence among offshore businesses to adopt the yuan as a
currency for trade.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Kim Coghill)