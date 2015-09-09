BEIJING, Sept 9 China's statistics bureau said
on Wednesday it has changed the way quarterly gross domestic
product data is calculated, a move it calls a step to adopt
international standards and improve the accuracy of Chinese
numbers.
There has long been widespread scepticism about the
reliability of Chinese data, especially as the government has
sought to tamp market expectations of a protracted slowdown in
the world's second-largest economy.
The move by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) comes
after China said in July its annual growth rate in the second
quarter was 7.0 percent, the same as in January-March. Many
economists believe the April-June pace was lower.
The combined economic output of China's provinces has long
exceeded that of the national level compiled by the bureau,
raising suspicion that some growth-obsessed local officials have
cooked the books.
Now, China is calculating GDP based on economic activity of
each quarter to make the data "more accurate in measuring the
seasonal economic activity and more sensitive in capturing
information on short-term fluctuations", the NBS said.
Previously, China's quarterly GDP data, in terms of value
and growth rates, was derived from cumulated figures rather than
economic activity of that particular quarter, the bureau said.
The new methodology - in line with that of major developed
countries - will pave the way for China to adopt the
International Monetary Fund's Special Data Dissemination
Standard (SDDS) in calculating GDP, it said.
The bureau, which has revised some historical quarterly GDP
figures for 2014 and prior years retrospectively, said it will
publish third-quarter GDP data, due out on Oct. 19, based on the
new methodology.
The NBS has revised down year-on-year economic growth rates
for every quarter last year by 0.1 percentage points, following
its revision on Monday of the 2014 annual economic growth rate
to 7.3 percent from 7.4 percent.
The bureau has also revised down growth rates in the first
two quarters of 2012 by 0.1 percentage points respectively and
revised up the fourth quarter by 0.1 percentage points.
For 2015, China is targeting annual economic growth of
"around" 7 percent, which would be the weakest expansion in a
quarter of a century.
