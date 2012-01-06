BEIJING Jan 6 China will publish fourth quarter economic growth data on January 17, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

The agency said the GDP number would be disclosed at a news conference at 1000 local/0200 GMT on January 17, together with a raft of monthly economic activity data for December, including industrial output, fixed-asset investment and retail sales.

The NBS said December consumer inflation and producer price index data would be published on January 12 at 0930 local/0130 GMT.

A recent Reuters poll of 22 economists forecast that China's annual GDP growth in the fourth quarter would slow to 8.7 percent from Q3's 9.1 percent pace. Economists expect consumer inflation to have eased to 4 percent in the year to December from 4.2 percent in November.