BEIJING, July 13 Following are China's economic indicators 1. Real GDP growth (yr/yr % change) YEAR 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 PCT 9.2 10.4 9.2 9.6 14.2 12.7 11.3 10.1 10.0 9.1 8.3 8.4 QTR* Q212 Q112 Q411 Q311 Q211 Q111 Q410 Q310 Q210 Q110 Q409 Q309 PCT 7.6 8.1 8.9 9.1 9.5 9.7 9.8 9.6 10.3 11.9 10.7 9.1 2. Trade balance (in billions of dollars) MONTH Jun12 May12 Apr12 Mar12 Feb12 Jan12 Dec11 Nov11 Oct11 Sep11 Aug11 Jul11 EXP 180.2 181.1 163.3 165.7 114.5 149.9 174.7 174.5 157.5 169.7 173.3 175.1 IMP 148.4 162.4 144.8 160.3 146.0 122.7 158.2 159.9 140.5 155.2 155.6 143.6 BAL 31.7 18.7 18.4 5.35 -31.5 27.3 16.5 14.5 17.0 14.5 17.8 31.5 3. Export and import growth (yr/yr % change) MONTH Jun12 May12 Apr12 Mar12 Feb12 Jan12 Dec11 Nov11 Oct11 Sep11 Aug11 Jul11 EXP 11.3 15.3 4.9 8.9 18.4 -0.5 13.4 13.8 15.9 17.1 24.5 20.4 IMP 6.3 12.7 0.3 5.3 39.6 -15.3 11.8 22.1 28.7 20.9 30.2 22.9 4. Money supply growth (yr/yr % change) MONTH Jun12 May12 Apr12 Mar12 Feb12 Jan12 Dec11 Nov11 Oct11 Sep11 Aug11 Jul11 M2 13.6 13.2 12.8 13.4 13.0 12.4 13.6 12.7 12.9 13.0 13.5 14.7 M1 4.7 3.5 3.1 4.4 4.3 3.1 7.9 7.8 8.4 8.9 11.2 11.6 M0 10.8 10.0 10.4 10.6 8.8 3.0 13.8 12.0 11.9 12.7 14.7 14.3 5. Yuan loans (in trillions of yuan and yr/yr % change) MONTH Jun12 May12 Apr12 Mar12 Feb12 Jan12 Dec11 Nov11 Oct11 Sep11 Aug11 Jul11 Level 59.6 58.7 57.9 57.3 56.2 55.5 54.8 54.1 53.5 52.9 52.4 51.9 Change 16.0 15.7 15.4 15.7 15.2 15.0 15.8 15.6 15.8 15.9 16.4 16.6 6. Fixed-asset investment growth (yr/yr % change) YEAR 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 PCT 23.8 23.8 30.1 25.5 24.8 24.0 25.7 26.6 26.7 16.1 12.1 # Fixed-asset investment, year to date (yr/yr % change) MONTH Jun12 May12 Apr12 Mar12 Jan-Feb12 Dec11 Nov11 Oct11 Sep11 Aug11 Jul11 PCT 20.4 20.1 20.2 20.9 21.5 23.8 24.5 24.9 24.9 25.0 25.4 7. Industrial output growth (yr/yr % change) YEAR 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 PCT 13.9 15.7 11.0 12.9 18.5 16.6 16.4 16.7 17.0 12.6 MONTH Jun12 May12 Apr12 Mar12 Jan-Feb12 Dec11 Nov11 Oct11 Sep11 Aug11 Jul11 PCT 9.5 9.6 9.3 11.9 11.4 12.8 12.4 13.2 13.8 13.5 14.0 8. Retail sales growth (yr/yr % change) YEAR 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 PCT 17.1 18.4 15.5 21.6 16.8 13.7 12.9 13.3 9.1 8.8 MONTH Jun12 May12 Apr12 Mar12 Jan-Feb12 Dec11 Nov11 Oct11 Sep11 Aug11 Jul11 PCT 13.7 13.8 14.1 15.2 14.7 18.1 17.3 17.2 17.7 17.0 17.2 9. Consumer price index (yr/yr % change) YEAR 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 PCT 5.4 3.3 -0.7 5.9 4.8 1.5 1.8 3.9 1.2 -0.8 0.7 0.4 MONTH Jun12 May12 Apr12 Mar12 Feb12 Jan12 Dec11 Nov11 Oct11 Sep11 Aug11 Jul11 PCT 2.2 3.0 3.4 3.6 3.2 4.5 4.1 4.2 5.5 6.1 6.2 6.5 10. Producer price index (yr/yr % change) YEAR 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 PCT 6.0 5.5 -5.4 6.9 3.1 3.0 4.9 6.1 2.3 -2.2 -1.3 MONTH Jun12 May12 Apr12 Mar12 Feb12 Jan12 Dec11 Nov11 Oct11 Sep11 Aug11 Jul11 PCT -0.7 -1.4 -0.7 -0.3 0.0 0.7 1.7 2.7 5.0 6.5 7.3 7.5 11. Actual FDI inflows (in billions of dollars, MOFCOM measure~) YEAR 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 VALUE 105.7 90.0 92.4 74.8 63.0 60.3 60.6 53.5 52.7 46.9 MONTH May12 Apr12 Mar12 Feb12 Jan12 Dec12 Nov11 Oct11 Sep11 Aug11 Jul11 Jun11 VALUE 9.2 8.4 11.8 7.7 9.9 12.2 8.8 8.3 9.0 8.4 8.3 12.9 12. Foreign exchange reserves (in billions of dollars) End-Jun12 End-Mar12 End-Dec11 End-Sep11 End-Jun11 End-Mar11 End-Dec10 3,240.0 3,305.0 3,181.1 3,201.7 3,197.5 3,044.7 2,847.3 13. Foreign debt (in billions of dollars) End-March12 End-Dec11 End-Sep11 End-Jun11 End-Mar11 End-Dec10 End-Sep10 751.3 695.0 697.2 642.5 586.0 548.9 546.4 14. Purchasing managers' index (official) MONTH Jun12 May12 Apr12 Mar12 Feb12 Jan12 Dec11 Nov11 Oct11 Sep11 Aug11 Jul11 POINT 50.2 50.4 53.3 53.1 51.0 50.5 50.3 49.0 50.4 51.2 50.9 50.7 15. Bank interest rates One-year yuan deposit rate One-year yuan lending rate 3.00 pct 6.00 pct One-year dollar deposit rate One-year HK dollar deposit rate 1.10/1.25 pct 0.71/0.91 pct Notes: (1) * The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) does not always revise quarterly GDP growth rates when it updates full-year GDP data. (2) China's GDP growth is inflation-adjusted. Growth in fixed-asset investment, industrial output and retail sales is nominal. (3) # From January 2011, the NBS started to publish a new measure of fixed asset investment, which covers enterprises in rural and urban areas but excludes investments made by rural households. (4) ~ Commerce Ministry FDI figures exclude investments in the financial sector. The monthly FDI figures are in some cases calculated by Reuters based on cumulative data released by the Commerce Ministry. (Compiled by Aileen Wang)