BEIJING Feb 17 China's statistics agency
will kick off a new system on Saturday to collect original data
directly from businesses, the latest bid to improve the accuracy
of key indicators in the world's second-largest economy.
The system, which has been under preparation since 2009,
will allow 700,000 factories, property developers and department
stores to report their business numbers on a monthly basis, the
National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.
The businesses account for over 90 percent of national
industrial output and sales.
The latest steps to improve the accuracy of China's economic
data come as the fast-growing economy gains more global
influence.
Beijing in the past had to rely on local statistics cadres,
who often cook numbers for career promotions, to compile key
economic indicators such as industrial output and retail sales.
The new system will cut short the long process of data
collection, which now goes from businesses to municipal and
provincial statistics agencies and then finally to the national
agency, Ma Jiantang, the NBS chief, said in an online chat.
That will ensure the NBS gets original data from firms and
close the loopholes for local officials to alter numbers.
"Now enterprises can just press the 'submit' button, and
their numbers will be in our database," Ma said, adding it would
prevent "interventions" from some local governments.
A transcript of Ma's remarks were published on NBS website
(www.stats.gov.cn).
Ma and his agency have often come under fire from the public
for producing questionable numbers.
For instance, when NBS announced that housing prices in the
major Chinese 70 cities had grown a mere 1.5 percent in 2009,
Chinese media, analysts and even government officials publicly
criticized the number as untrustworthy.
"In the past, we at NBS sometimes sensed that there might be
cooked numbers in some areas, but we couldn't pin down where as
we couldn't see the firsthand data from companies -- what we saw
are numbers reported by local statistics organs," Ma added.
With the new system, NBS will be able to spot and record any
changes of input numbers.
NBS is a relatively toothless government agency that has
little power to punish any company or institution for
misreporting numbers, but Ma said he would try to work with
banks and even China's stock market regulators to discipline any
wrong-doing.
The new way of soliciting data directly from companies may
be applied to other fields, such as the census, he added.
The NBS has been trying to use modern technologies to
upgrade its systems. It had given mobile handset to its price
information collectors around the country so that they can
directly put price numbers into NBS's database.
But there is a long way to go.
The combined gross domestic product numbers reported by
China's 31 provinces in 2011, for instance, was about 4.6
trillion yuan ($730 billion) higher than the nationwide number
-- an error that is as big as the size of Indonesia's economy.
($1 = 6.3016 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Zhou Xin and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)