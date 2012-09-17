BEIJING, Sept 17 China's outstanding foreign
debt rose to $785.2 billion at the end of June from $751.3
billion three months earlier, China's foreign exchange regulator
said on Monday.
Short-term foreign debt, a category usually used to gauge
hot-money inflows, stood at $588.2 billion, up from $557.7
billion at the end of March and up from $500.9 billion at the
end of December 2011, the State Administration of Foreign
Exchange said in a statement on its website, www.safe.gov.cn
China raised the long-term foreign debt quota allocated to
foreign banks to $24 billion for 2012 to allow them to bring
more money into the country.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick
Edwards)