European shares seen down slightly as oil drops, earnings in focus- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, May 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
BEIJING Jan 23 China's banks are under pressure from rising bad debt, but levels of bad debt are under control, a banking regulator said on Friday.
Wang Zhaoxing, vice chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, added that China was tightening control on shadow banks and local government debt but that related risks were under control.
Western sanctions on Russia will not affect China-Russia trade and financial ties, Wang added, according to a transcript of his comments carried on the central government's website. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom; Writing by Jason Subler; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
MILAN, May 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
COLOMBO, May 5 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly higher on Friday on dollar selling by exporters while the market awaited inflows from sovereign bond and syndicated loans, dealers said.