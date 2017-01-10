BEIJING Jan 10 China will not allow non-financial firms' debt to rise beyond current levels, the head of the state planning agency said on Tuesday.

China's corporate debt has soared to 169 percent of GDP.

Speaking at a news conference, Xu Shaoshi, director of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), also said China would step up efforts to push forward debt-to-equity swaps this year.

This programme allows companies to offer equity to creditors in order to reduce their debt burdens. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)