LSE to buy Citi's fixed-income analytics and index operations for $685 mln
May 30 London Stock Exchange (LSE) has agreed to buy Citigroup's fixed-income analytics platform and index business for $685 million in cash, the companies said on Tuesday.
BEIJING Jan 20 China's debt levels are manageable, the statistics bureau said on Friday.
Ning Jizhe, head of the National Statistics Bureau, made the comment in a news conference in Beijing.
Data on Friday showed the economy grew by a faster-than-expected 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter, boosted by higher government spending and record bank lending which has led to an explosive increase in debt.
China's corporate debt has climbed to 169 percent of GDP and international institutions have repeatedly urged Beijing to act quickly to tackle the problem in order to avoid a financial crisis.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)
