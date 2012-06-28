(Fixes typo in paragraph 7)
BEIJING, June 28 China's local governments are
turning to ad hoc fees and fines to replenish shortfalls in tax
revenues as the economy slows, raising the risk of burdening
companies and damaging the economy, government researchers said.
The rush by local governments to levy more non-tax revenues
could also undermine government plans to increase tax cuts to
bolster the slowing economy, they warned.
The amount of local non-tax levies, including administrative
fees and fines, education charges and royalties on state
resources, had exceeded tax cuts of 100 billion yuan ($15.7
billion), said Gaol Peiyong, a tax expert at the Chinese Academy
of Social Sciences, a top government think-tank.
"We should be vigilant that many local governments are
trying their best to raise non-tax income to replenish falling
tax revenues," Fan Jianping, chief economist at the State
Information Centre, another think-tank, told a recent forum.
"Currently, companies are in difficulties and local
governments' move to boost revenues could add to their burdens,
which will be bad for the economy," Fan said.
As economic growth slows, local governments' tax revenues
have been faltering and they have also struggled with fiscal
shortfalls due to sluggish land sales caused by a central
government campaign to cool the property sector.
Local governments are saddled with some 10.7 trillion yuan
in debt, resulting from the central government's 4 trillion yuan
stimulus package and a lending binge in 2008/09 to counter the
global crisis.
Non-tax revenue accounted for 60 percent of fiscal revenues
in 54 counties investigated by the National Audit office in
2011, which was 20.9 percentage points higher than their tax
revenue growth, according to the National Audit office.
"The non-tax revenue accounted for relatively high
proportion in county-level fiscal income, which is unstable and
unsustainable," Liu Jiayi, head of the national auditor, said on
Wednesday.
China's annual economic growth is almost certain to dip
below 8 percent in the second quarter - the sixth straight
quarter of slower growth.
($1 = 6.3554 yuan)
(Reporting By Shen Yan, Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by
Robert Birsel)