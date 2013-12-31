* New figure is 67 pct bigger than 2010 number
* Local-government debt seen as a big threat
* Some foreign banks estimate smaller debt-total
By Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, Dec 30 Calls for China to accelerate
financial reforms grew louder on Monday after figures showed its
indebted local governments owe nearly $3 trillion in a debt
build-up that some analysts called alarming.
The National Audit Office, China's state auditor, said in a
report local governments had total outstanding debt of 17.9
trillion yuan at the end of June, a sum that includes contingent
liabilities and debt guarantees.
The debt load is in the middle of market forecasts and
leaves China with total government debt of around 58 percent of
gross domestic product.
Analysts said this suggested China is not on a verge of a
fiscal crisis - the figure is less than half the debt burdens in
Japan and Greece where public finances are strained - but warned
the world's second-biggest economy needed to urgently reduce
debt if it wanted to safeguard growth and financial stability.
This is especially because the long-awaited report showed
some governments were using new loans to repay more than a fifth
of their debt, and that authorities still relied heavily on
selling land to pay off old loans.
China's mountain of local government debt is among the
biggest threats to its economy as investors worry a good part of
it cannot be repaid since most of the money borrowed had paid
for non-lucrative public infrastructure.
The prospect of defaults have raised fears that they could
saddle Chinese banks with a load of bad debt and destabilise
China's financial system.
"While China's total government debt remains low by the OECD
standards, the pace of the rise is still alarming," ANZ
economists Liu Li-Gang and Zhou Hao said in a note.
"This national debt audit result could indicate that China's
local government debt almost doubled in about 2-1/2 years."
NEW POLICIES
Beijing acknowledges the risks and have promised to curtail
fiscal dangers by revising policies. New policies include
letting investors pay for the building of some public works,
allowing governments to tap more financing sources, and pegging
performances of governments to total debt incurred.
Monday's results are a first step in China's latest efforts
to tidy its public finances. Beijing had ordered the audit in
August, the first of such since 2011, amid growing public
scepticism about the accuracy of official debt data.
Despite reiterations from Beijing that China's local
government debt levels had stabilised in the past three years,
Monday's results showed debt incurred by local authorities was
up 67 percent compared to the 2011 audit.
However, the audit is more comprehensive than 2011's because
it includes money borrowed by more than 33,000 township
governments. In all, the auditor reviewed the finances of nearly
36,300 local governments to compile the latest figures.
Prior to Monday, the most pessimistic market estimates of
what local governments owe have been close to $4.1 trillion.
"China's government debt risks are in general under control,
but some areas have certain dangers," the state auditor said.
It said risks include fast rising debt levels, with county
governments seeing the quickest increase in leverage, heavy debt
burdens in some unnamed regions and sectors, and government
dependence on land sales to repay loans.
About 37 percent of debt owed by provincial, city and county
governments are backed by land sales revenues, it said. Of all
debt directly incurred by China's central and local governments,
5.4 percent are overdue and have not been repaid.
"Although current overall risks of local government debt are
under control, risks would definitely increase sharply if the
debt continues to rise so quickly," said Pan Xiangdong, chief
economist at Galaxy Securities in Beijing.
"We expect the (central) government to restrict the
borrowing behaviours of local governments."
Under China's laws, local governments are barred from
borrowing directly from banks or investors to protect the
country's fiscal health.
Yet despite not being able to borrow, local authorities are
responsible for most of China's public spending but take only
half of fiscal income. Local governments in 2010 received 48
percent of total fiscal income but were responsible for 80
percent of public spending.
The funding shortfall has forced local authorities to set up
firms over the years to borrow on their behalf, leading to a
rapid rise in government debt outside official balance sheets.
"We expect the government to unveil detailed plans for
fiscal reform," said Shen Jianguang, an economist with Mizuho
Securities in Hong Kong.
"The key to solving the debt (problem) depends on changing
the distribution system for fiscal income between central and
local governments, as well as (changing) local governments'
over-reliance on land sale revenues." Shen said.
RATING IMPACT?
No credit rating agency was immediately available for
comment on Monday about whether the figures would have an impact
on China's sovereign credit rating.
Fitch, which cut China's long-term local currency credit
rating to A-plus from AA-minus in April, estimated then that
China's government debt was equivalent to 49 percent GDP.
At 58 percent of GDP, China's total debt is a long way from
Japan's 240 percent and Greece's 160 percent, ANZ data showed.
Still, if Beijing forces local governments to reduce their
debt and borrowings in coming months, that may deal another blow
to China's already slowing economy, ANZ warned.
As it is, China's $8.5 trillion economy is forecast to grow
at its slackest pace in 14 years this year at 7.6 percent.
To keep its economy on an even keel, Ting Lu from Merrill
Lynch-Bank of America said Beijing should aim instead to pick up
some of the debt burden from local authorities, and replace
short-term borrowings with longer-duration loans.
"To maintain both economic growth and financial stability,
China should avoid simplistic deleveraging and debt reduction,"
Lu said.