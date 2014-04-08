(Adds details)
BEIJING, April 8 China has set a quota for the
total amount of short-term foreign debt banks and companies can
borrow in 2014 at $43.39 billion, the nation's foreign exchange
regulator said on Tuesday, implying a rise of 16 percent from
last year.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) did not
give a comparative figure, though it has previously said the
quota was $37.3 billion in 2013.
Of the total, the quota for selected Chinese banks will be
$13.9 billion while that for qualified foreign banks operating
in China will be $16.54 billion, SAFE said in a statement on its
website, www.safe.gov.cn.
SAFE said it would give preferential support to companies in
China's less developed central and western regions and smaller
banks when it allocates the quota.
China has long kept tight controls on short-term overseas
borrowings by its companies for fear of attracting speculative
inflows into the country.
The foreign exchange regulator said last month it did not
see any risk in China's relatively high ratio of short-term
foreign debt to total foreign debt, noting it had a large pile
of foreign reserves to fall back on.
Concern has grown in recent months over the size of China's
domestic debt pile, which, coupled with a slowing economy, has
sparked talk of the government stepping in to prop up growth.
China experienced its first ever domestic bond default this
month, when Shanghai Chaori Solar Energy Science and Technology
Co Ltd missed an interest payment on a bond it
issued in 2012.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)