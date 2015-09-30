* End-June foreign debt rises 0.6 pct from end-March

* Short-term foreign debt falls 0.8 pct from end-March

* Short-term debt accounts for 70 pct of total (Adds details)

BEIJING, Sept 30 China's end-June total foreign debt inched up 0.6 percent from the end of March to $1.68 trillion, data issued by the country's foreign exchange regulator showed on Wednesday.

Short-term foreign debt was at $1.17 trillion at the end of June, or 70 percent of the total, and fell 0.8 percent from the end of March, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement on its website.

Chinese firms had in recent years rushed to borrow overseas but the country's surprising yuan devaluation last month has pushed up costs on sevicing oveseas debt.

China's medium- and long-term debt was at $510 billion at the end of June, it said.

Yuan-denominated foreign debt made up 49 percent of the total foreign debt at the end of June, up from 48.1 percent at the end of March, signalling the rapid development of yuan internationalisation, the regulator said.

The regulator has changed its methodology for calculating foreign debt to include yuan-denominated debt amounts. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Kevin Yao; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Sunil Nair)