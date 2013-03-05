BEIJING, March 5 China's decision to raise local government bond issuance quotas to 350 billion yuan ($56.2 billion) in 2013 does not pose risks to overall debt levels as new sales will be strictly regulated, a finance ministry think-tank said on Tuesday.

Jia Kang, head of the Research Insititue of Fiscal Science, said the increase of 100 billion yuan to local government bond programmes versus 2012 was not a sign of rising systemic risk in a sector that has been a cause of concern for analysts and investors for several years.

China's local governments had amassed debt of 10.7 trillion yuan by the end of 2010 in part to fund spending mandated in a 4 trillion yuan fiscal stimulus programme launched by Beijing in 2008 at the height of the global financial crisis.

"About half of the 10.7 trillion yuan has entered the process of debt service in recent two years and we haven't heard of any particularly obvious problems," Jia told reporters on the sidelines of China's annual meeting of parliament, the National People's Congress.

"The debt ratio of China's public sectors should be considered as staying within a safe level. The main risk is lack of transparency in some invisible local government debt," he said, adding that regulators have already took measures to prevent such risks.

Analysts are concerned that lots of local government debt may be hidden in opaque financing vehicles, raising concerns of a credit crisis in the world's No. 2 economy if loans go sour.

Beijing has repeatedly played down fears about local government debt and insists systemic problems are unlikely.

Regular local government financing activities will gradually replace the "hidden" debt, Jia said.

"Loan (applications) from local government financing vehicles which line up at China Banking Regulatory Commission are under risk assessment on a case-by-case basis," he added.

China banned local governments from raising funds through certain activities late last year, including using public assets to provide loan guarantees for local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) or forcing government workers and other individuals to buy wealth management and trust products. ($1 = 6.2251 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Nick Edwards)