BEIJING, March 5 China's decision to raise local
government bond issuance quotas to 350 billion yuan ($56.2
billion) in 2013 does not pose risks to overall debt levels as
new sales will be strictly regulated, a finance ministry
think-tank said on Tuesday.
Jia Kang, head of the Research Insititue of Fiscal Science,
said the increase of 100 billion yuan to local government bond
programmes versus 2012 was not a sign of rising systemic risk in
a sector that has been a cause of concern for analysts and
investors for several years.
China's local governments had amassed debt of 10.7 trillion
yuan by the end of 2010 in part to fund spending mandated in a 4
trillion yuan fiscal stimulus programme launched by Beijing in
2008 at the height of the global financial crisis.
"About half of the 10.7 trillion yuan has entered the
process of debt service in recent two years and we haven't heard
of any particularly obvious problems," Jia told reporters on the
sidelines of China's annual meeting of parliament, the National
People's Congress.
"The debt ratio of China's public sectors should be
considered as staying within a safe level. The main risk is lack
of transparency in some invisible local government debt," he
said, adding that regulators have already took measures to
prevent such risks.
Analysts are concerned that lots of local government debt
may be hidden in opaque financing vehicles, raising concerns of
a credit crisis in the world's No. 2 economy if loans go sour.
Beijing has repeatedly played down fears about local
government debt and insists systemic problems are unlikely.
Regular local government financing activities will gradually
replace the "hidden" debt, Jia said.
"Loan (applications) from local government financing
vehicles which line up at China Banking Regulatory Commission
are under risk assessment on a case-by-case basis," he added.
China banned local governments from raising funds through
certain activities late last year, including using public assets
to provide loan guarantees for local government financing
vehicles (LGFVs) or forcing government workers and other
individuals to buy wealth management and trust
products.
($1 = 6.2251 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Editing by
Nick Edwards)