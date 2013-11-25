BEIJING Nov 25 China's local government debt is
at a controllable level although risks are increasing in some
areas and projects due to a lack of transparency, a finance
ministry official at a think tank was quoted as saying by the
official People's Daily.
Jia Kang, head of the Research Institute of Fiscal Science,
said in comments published on Monday that the overall debt of
China's public sector accounts for about 50 percent of the
country's GDP, within a safe level.
China's local government debt has surged as credit flowed
into the building of public infrastructure. Poor government
disclosure on debt levels has further aggravated concerns about
the true size of the debt.
"We still need to wait for this year's audit results. Even
if the total debt ratio of the public sector has increased, it
still would not surpass levels warning of danger substantially,"
Jia said.
He was referring to internationally accepted ways of
measuring outstanding government debt as a percentage of GDP and
fiscal deficits as a percentage of GDP.
China's Audit Office said in July it would conduct an audit
of all government debt at the request of the cabinet, but the
results have not yet been published.
Jia also warned that China could not lower its guard on
potential risks arising from financial strain in some areas and
projects.
"There is still relatively high accumulation of risks in
some areas and projects. We should take preventive measures at
an early stage," Jia said, without giving more details.
Beijing has repeatedly played down fears about local
government debt and insists systemic problems are unlikely.
Official figures showed local government debt reached 10.7
trillion yuan ($1.76 trillion) by the end of 2010.
($1 = 6.0936 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)