BEIJING Aug 29 China's parliament approved on
Saturday a cabinet plan to cap total outstanding local
government debt at 16 trillion yuan ($2.5 trillion) this year,
the official Xinhua news agency reported.
China, whose cooling economy has spooked investors
worldwide, has long sought to deal with a mountain
of local government debt - a legacy of unbridled spending during
the global financial crisis. It was estimated by the audit
office at 17.9 trillion yuan ($2.9 trillion) at the end of June
2013.
The debt ratio of local governments will be set at 86
percent, Xinhua said.
Outstanding local government debt stood at 15.4 trillion
yuan as of the end of 2014, the agency said.
Local governments will be allowed to increase their
outstanding debt by 600 billion yuan during the rest of this
year.
The Ministry of Finance has allowed local governments to
swap 1 trillion yuan of maturing, high-interest local debt for
new municipal bonds to reduce interest costs, but demand for
such bonds has been weak.
