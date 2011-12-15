BEIJING Dec 15 China's short-term foreign
debt levels are rising at a worryingly fast pace, although
overall risks are under control given the country's war chest of
foreign currency reserves, the deputy head of its currency
regulator said on Thursday.
Li Chao, vice head of the State Administration of Foreign
Exchange, said the ratio of China's short-term foreign debt to
total foreign debt is among the highest in the world, but lower
than those of Hong Kong and Japan.
"The size of our overall foreign debt is not very big and
our country's debt repayment ability is sufficient," Li told a
forum.
"But one indicator is not that pretty," he said, noting that
short-term debt accounts for 72 percent of China's overall debt.
"We should continue to give special attention to short-term
debt."
He said the rise in short-term debt is propelled by
explosive expansion in trade finance and credit, in line with
China's fast-growing exports and imports, although risks could
be contained over time as financing deals slow.
China incurred $642.5 billion worth of foreign debt as of
the end of June, including $462.1 billion in short-term debt.
But the stash of debt is dwarfed by the country's $3.2 trillion
foreign exchange reserves.
Li said China's foreign debt-to-GDP ratio of 9.3 percent is
well below levels acceptable internationally, and that the
debt-to-export revenue ratio is also at a solid 29.3 percent.
Short-term debt soared an average 18 percent between 2001
and 2010, outstripping growth of 11.7 percent in overall debt,
Li said.
China's currency regulator has curbed short-term borrowings
in recent years under a campaign to crack down on hot money
inflows fuelled by a rising yuan.
Such inflows have cooled and there were even signs of
outflows since October as turmoil in global markets prompted
some investors to leave the country.