EU confirms rollover of Russia sanctions
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to extend sanctions imposed on Russia for its intervention in Ukraine by another six months, European Council President Donald Tusk said.
BEIJING May 24 China's state planner said on Wednesday its debt risks are generally controllable as measures to lower corporate leverage have achieved initial results and systemic risks from debt are relatively low.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) posted the statement on its website hours after Moody's downgraded its credit rating for China on Wednesday, for the first time in nearly 30 years, citing deteriorating financial conditions complicated by rising debt. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Yawen Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump offered support for emerging technologies including unmanned aerial vehicles and next-generation wireless networks in a meeting on Thursday with the chiefs of AT&T Inc and General Electric Co and other business leaders.