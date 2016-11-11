BRIEF-5th Avenue Holding Q1 net result swings to profit of 1.1 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 2.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 6,775 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
BEIJING Nov 11 China will ensure that debt-to-equity swaps are carried out smoothly and step up checks on the process to curb risks, an official of National Development and Reform Commission said on Friday.
China's economic activity is generally stable, but fixed-asset investment still faces downward pressure, Li Pumin, general secretary of the commission said. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 40,735 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 34,349 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)