BEIJING Nov 11 China will ensure that debt-to-equity swaps are carried out smoothly and step up checks on the process to curb risks, an official of National Development and Reform Commission said on Friday.

China's economic activity is generally stable, but fixed-asset investment still faces downward pressure, Li Pumin, general secretary of the commission said. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)