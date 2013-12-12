SHANGHAI Dec 12 Five Chinese banks will sell a
total of 15 billion yuan ($2.47 billion) of negotiable
certificates of deposits (NCDs) on Friday, the banks announced
on Thursday.
The banks, which include the China Bank of Communications
, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank,
Industrial Bank, China Merchants Bank
and China CITIC Bank, will offer tenors of one month
and three months, according to an announcement on Wednesday on
the central bank's www.chinamoney.com.cn website.
The three-month tenor issued by the Bank of Communications
will be priced at 98.7340 yuan, the three-month tenor issued by
the other banks will be priced at 98.7220 yuan. The one-month
tenor, to be issued by Industrial Bank, will be priced at
99.5637 yuan.
A type of investment that gives buyers fixed interest
payouts, NCDs are a step towards relaxing China's control over
rates as they let buyers and sellers negotiate prices between
themselves.
The next expected step is for Beijing to implement a deposit
insurance scheme, with the ultimate goal of letting deposit
rates float freely.
Interest rates in China are controlled by the government,
which instructs banks how much to pay for deposits and how much
to lend, in part to protect their profit margins.
($1 = 6.0717 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)