BEIJING Oct 24 China's central bank on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on matters of technical assistance, exchange of information and the coordination of policy.

The People's Bank of China said on its website(www.pbc.gov.cn) the areas covered by the MoU included financial services, depositor protection and global financial stability policies.

The two institutions have had a good relationship since signing an MoU in 2007 on training, deposit insurance and the promotion of healthy banking system operation, it added.

The statement on the bank's website gave no further details.

China has been trying to set up a deposit insurance system as part of its financial reforms, which could come to fruition by the end of this year.

That will let the central bank free up deposit rates now subject to administrative caps. Beijing worries some smaller lenders could go under as banks compete for deposits in a more open regime, so its wants to put insurance in place first.