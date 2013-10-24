BEIJING Oct 24 China's central bank on Thursday
signed a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Federal
Deposit Insurance Corporation on matters of technical
assistance, exchange of information and the coordination of
policy.
The People's Bank of China said on its
website(www.pbc.gov.cn) the areas covered by the MoU included
financial services, depositor protection and global financial
stability policies.
The two institutions have had a good relationship since
signing an MoU in 2007 on training, deposit insurance and the
promotion of healthy banking system operation, it added.
The statement on the bank's website gave no further details.
China has been trying to set up a deposit insurance system
as part of its financial reforms, which could come to fruition
by the end of this year.
That will let the central bank free up deposit rates now
subject to administrative caps. Beijing worries some smaller
lenders could go under as banks compete for deposits in a more
open regime, so its wants to put insurance in place first.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)