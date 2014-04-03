By Clare Jim and Yimou Lee
HONG KONG, April 4 A crackdown on a
once-thriving sex trade in China's factory of the world will
come with a significant economic cost for the city of Dongguan's
local government, which relies heavily on the entertainment
industry for tax revenues.
Dongguan, a sprawling manufacturing base in the Pearl River
Delta that has also been dubbed "sin city", has already been
grappling with an economic slowdown and higher operating costs
that have seen scores of factories close or move to cheaper
locations inland or to countries such as Vietnam, Cambodia or
Bangladesh.
In February, the city's second engine of growth was hit hard
when more than 6,000 police officers launched anti-vice raids,
arresting about 1,000 people and hitting businesses across the
board, from hotels, massage parlours and karaoke bars to taxi
drivers and retailers.
"Manufacturing is unlikely to recover and the service
industry has been hurt, so Dongguan's economy in the first
quarter should not look good," said Qun Liao, chief economist at
China Citic Bank International. "If there's no manufacturing,
there's no one to enjoy the services."
The raids are expected to result in some 50 billion yuan ($8
billion) in losses for businesses in the city, according to the
official Xinhua news agency.
An agricultural backwater town until the late 1980s,
Dongguan was transformed into one of the world's most important
manufacturing hubs as China boomed, producing everything from
electronics and garments to furniture and toys.
GOVERNMENT COFFERS HIT
Persistent weakness in China's manufacturing sector has
reinforced fears of a sharper-than-expected slowdown at the
start of 2014, and some government economists think national
authorities have already started boosting spending to put a
floor under growth.
The economic slowdown and vice crackdown have cast doubt
over Dongguan's ability to reach its 2014 economic growth target
of 9 percent, a far cry from its heady annual growth rates of up
to 23 percent.
In a city where the local government gets the lion's share
of taxes from the service industry, as opposed to the 25 percent
share it gets from the manufacturing sector, the impact from the
anti-vice crackdown on local coffers is cause for concern.
Dongguan's gross domestic product reached 520 billion yuan
in 2013, with tax revenues of over 30 billion yuan, said Lin
Jiang, head of Public Finance and Taxation Department of Lingnan
College at Sun Yat-sen University in the southern province of
Guangdong, where the city is located.
Of that, an estimated 3.6 billion yuan came from the
entertainment business, he told Reuters, adding that the impact
from the crackdown would extend across the board.
"The first impact from a slump in hotel business is a drop
in business tax, so local government's revenue drops. Other
industries that benefit from the hotel business, such as food
and restaurants, fashion, jewellery, retail, which all
contribute to value-added tax, are also hurt," Lin said.
LIGHTS ON, NOBODY HOME
On a visit to Dongguan last week, the combined impact of the
economic slowdown and recent raids was clear.
By 7 p.m., bright, neon signs dangling from low-rise hotels,
karaoke lounges and bars lit up Swan Lake Road, among the most
bustling streets in the town of Changping, but there were few
customers or bar girls to be seen.
"Business is quiet nowadays. Police come and inspect three
times a week," said a bartender in one of the biggest clubs in
town. He declined to be identified due to the sensitive nature
of his business, as the crackdown continues.
Changping is close to a train station that links, in just
over an hour, directly to the Asia financial centre of Hong
Kong, helping to fuel its vibrant sex and entertainment industry
that caters in large part to travelling businessmen.
Chinese media reports have estimated that at least 300,000
people are employed in Dongguan's sex industry and that it
contributes about a tenth of the city's revenue.
In the industrial area of Changping, many empty factories
had bright yellow signs plastered on shuttered gates advertising
them for rent.
A factory owner from Hong Kong said the Changping industrial
park had seen just 20-30 percent occupancy rates since it opened
five years ago, with most tenants local textile companies.
In Houjie, another factory town in Dongguan hit hard by the
anti-vice crackdown, many hotels offered steep discounts, while
others had been forced to close along with karaoke bars.
Taxi drivers and cosmetics salespeople said revenue had
dropped by 50-60 percent.
"I hope the prostitutes come back," said the owner of one
cosmetics retailer.
