BEIJING Aug 31 China's slowing economy has
taken its toll on the first-half earnings of major construction
machinery makers Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
Co Ltd and Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd.
Encouraged to expand after Beijing unleashed a $644 billion
stimulus package in 2008 during the global financial crisis,
Chinese heavy equipment makers are stuck with a glut of unsold
equipment and factories they do not need.
In January-June, Zoomlion booked a 309.8 million yuan
($48.51 million) net loss, in line with its own forecast of
300-380 million yuan, according to a stock exchange filing late
on Sunday. It made 900.1 million yuan net profit a year earlier.
Sany reported a 75.6 percent fall in net income to 334.8
million yuan for the same period, according to a filing.
Even China's pledge to support the Silk Road infrastructure
initiative with $40 billion worth of investments may not be
enough to revive the heavy machinery sector, industry players
and analysts said.
Projects under the Silk Road plan include a network of
railways, highways, oil and gas pipelines and power grids across
central, west and south Asia to as far as Greece, Russia and
Oman.
"There are too many machines out there in the market,"
Zoomlion Chairman Zhan Chunxin told Reuters recently.
"Companies tended to get orders ahead of major
infrastructure projects previously, but now we hardly get any
inquires even if several projects kick off at the same time."
Zoomlion's Shenzhen-traded shares closed up 7.4 percent on
Friday, leading a 4.9 percent gain of the benchmark index
. Sany's shares ended up 7.8 percent.
Last year, China's production capacity for wheel loaders, a
kind of earth-mover, amounted to 420,000 units, 2.6 times as
much as global sales for the year. Capacity for excavators
topped 538,000 units, far exceeding global sales of 418,500
units, according to industry consultancy Off-Highway Research.
The country's construction machinery sales, meanwhile, were
only $17 billion last year, less than half the 2011 level. They
are expected to fall further to $13 billion this year, it said.
"It's no exaggeration at all to say that the Chinese market
is in the middle of a catastrophic long-term slump," Zeng
Guangan, chairman of Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co,
told a recent industry forum.
Despite growing concerns about the broader Chinese economy,
the country is growing at a "reasonable" pace and the government
can handle the risks, Premier Li Keqiang said in remarks
published late on Saturday after a special cabinet meeting.
The government reported annual growth in the second quarter
was 7 percent, a figure some economists doubt.
($1 = 6.3865 Chinese yuan)
