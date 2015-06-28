By Pete Sweeney
| SHANGHAI, June 28
SHANGHAI, June 28 China's monetary easing at the
weekend was aimed at stopping a stock market stampede, but has
some economists worried that policy is being used to prop up an
equity rally that was not based on fundamentals and has not done
much economic good.
Yet, they have also warned that not taking action could have
major impact on investor sentiment and do disproportionate
damage to the wider economy.
The decision to cut both lending rates and reserve
requirements at some banks on Saturday was seen as almost
entirely driven by the need to stabilise Chinese bourses after
they lost 20 percent over the course of just a few
weeks.
"The government appears eager to maintain a bull market to
expand the capital market and reduce reliance on bank lending,"
wrote Standard Chartered economists in reaction to the cuts.
"Although the use of monetary policy for that purpose is
questionable."
Part of the problem is that even by giving investors the
impression that the central bank will use monetary easing to
stem losses could be seen as encouraging further one-way
speculation.
In addition, there's the problem that the rally isn't
helping with China's slowing growth. In most economies a bull
market is welcomed for its "wealth effect," stimulating
investment and spending in other parts of the economy.
The Chinese rally has had no such effect. Even as stock
markets saw their net capitalisation increase by $7.6 trillion
in 12 months to $11.5 trillion - larger that the country's
entire gross domestic product in 2014 - retail sales figures
have declined steadily, and business investment has stayed weak.
Even a private survey that suggested a tentative recovery
had begun among Chinese firms in the second quarter took care to
discount the impact of the stocks rally.
"Of all of our indicators, it is capex that should respond
most positively to the boom in equities prices - yet capex saw
only a minor uptick, as did loan demand," wrote the authors of
the China Beige Book quarterly report.
But just because the rally hasn't done much good doesn't
mean the crash can't do much damage.
"A 'best case' scenario is that a continued equity collapse
would knock a percentage point off China's GDP growth simply by
cooling currently overheated financial sector activity," wrote
Mark Williams of Capital Economics in a research note.
"But the rapid expansion of leverage over the past year
means that a sharper economic slowdown is possible...the major
downside risk to China's economy is that a wave of defaults
linked to stock market losses leads to a surge in counterparty
risk and a freezing of credit markets."
REGULATORY CAPTURE
Analysts point out that the rally really got started after a
surprise interest rate cut in November, and has remained almost
entirely focused on liquidity moves by the central bank ever
since.
That could pose a problem because it means that mildly
positive economic news - like the recent recovery in housing
prices - could be read by investors as the beginning of the end
of the easing cycle, and lead to a sharp selloff.
For its part, the People's Bank of China did not attribute
its decision on Saturday to the stock market directly; while it
mentioned the need to stabilise equity markets in its
announcement, it also discussed the desire to ease funding
burdens at state-owned enterprises and increase lending to
agriculture and small businesses.
But the timing of the decision has led many to conclude that
it was the stock market alone that drove the decision.
The announcement came just days after the State Council,
China's cabinet, proposed eliminating the loan-to-deposit ratio
at commercial banks, a move seen by some as a step away from
blunter easing measures toward an emphasis on investment
quality. ID:nB9N0YS01Z]
A June 25 article in an newspaper run by the central bank
quoted an expert as saying China would not cut rates this month,
which some domestic media interpreted as reflecting a tacitly
endorsed view from the central bank.
"May inflation data was released in early June, and PBOC
should not have waited until now if it considers real rates
excessively high," the Standard Chartered economists wrote.
A banker at one of China's "big five" state owned banks said
he believed the easing was "more like a bailout for the falling
stock market."
While he allowed this might not be the actual intention of
the central bank, the effect would be the same, given ultimate
demand for bank loans has stayed weak.
"The fact is, cash will be flowing to the stock market by way
of wealth management and structured products," he said.
