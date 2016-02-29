(Corrects dollar conversion in fiorst paragraph)

BEIJING Feb 29 China's Premier Li Keqiang said a 100 billion yuan ($15.27 billion) fund for unemployment will mainly focus on the steel and coal sectors.

The remark was made during a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Monday.

China expects to lay off 1.8 million workers in the coal and steel sectors as part of its efforts to reduce industrial overcapacity, an official at the human resources and social security ministry said on Monday. ($1 = 6.5479 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 6.5471 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by SImon Cameron-Moore)