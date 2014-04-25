BEIJING, April 25 China created 3.44 million new
jobs in cities in the first three months of this year, bringing
the urban jobless rate down slightly to 4.08 percent, the
labour ministry said on Friday.
The figure at the end of December was 4.1 percent and the
slight drop could offer the latest evidence that the country's
job market was faring well despite a slowdown in the broader
economy.
"Although the economy grew at a slower pace, the increase of
each percentage point of GDP actually produces more jobs than
before due to an improving economic structure," Li Zhong, the
spokesman of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social
Security, told reporters at a media briefing.
Beijing has repeatedly stressed that employment is the first
priority for the government, and economists also say it is the
top factor that may trigger big-scale stimulus measures if the
economy continues to lose momentum.
China's economic growth dipped to a 18-month low in the
first quarter, with exports, investment and credit all pointing
to a weak showing, fanning worries about pressures on the job
market.
The government has unveiled a slew of steps to boost
employment, including extending tax breaks for entrepreneurs to
the end of 2016 and broadened to include all industries and
types of workers.
Li added that during the first three months of this year,
nine out of China's 32 provinces raised monthly minimum wages by
an average of 13.2 percent.
Beijing has mandated that minimum wages rise at least 13
percent a year during the course of the current five-year plan,
which runs to 2015.
The government has pledged to create 85 million jobs in
urban and rural areas between 2012 and 2015 while holding the
jobless rate under 5 percent, underscoring its resolve to stave
off any unrest that may flare up as China's economy slows.
The urban registered jobless rate is China's only official
unemployment indicator, but some analysts say it may not be
enough to truly reflect the employment situation as it excludes
about 269 million migrant workers from its surveys.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Kim
Coghill)