BEIJING, April 21 China's cabinet has pledged to
implement more proactive employment policies to cope with rising
pressures on job creation, state television said on Tuesday.
The government would take steps, including giving tax breaks
for firms set up by college graduates and unemployed people, to
help create more jobs, state television cited a regular meeting
of the State Council as saying.
The government will support companies if they refrain from
laying off workers via the unemployment insurance scheme and
also help rural migrant workers to start new businesses.
"Faced with the increasing pressure on employment, we must
take a more proactive employment policy," the cabinet said.
The government's pledge to boost employment came after data
showed China's annual economic growth slowed to a six-year low
of 7 percent in the first quarter.
