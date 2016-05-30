BEIJING May 30 China's urban registered
unemployment rate stood at 4.05 percent at the end of 2015, the
Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said in an
online statement on Monday.
While China's economy grew at its slowest rate in 25 years
in 2015, official unemployment figures have remained low. Many
analysts believe the figures, in particular registered
unemployment, are unreliable indicators of nationwide employment
conditions.
China's premier, Li Keqiang, has said the country will hold
the urban registered unemployment rate below 4.5 percent in
2016.
