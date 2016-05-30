BEIJING May 30 China's urban registered unemployment rate stood at 4.05 percent at the end of 2015, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said in an online statement on Monday.

While China's economy grew at its slowest rate in 25 years in 2015, official unemployment figures have remained low. Many analysts believe the figures, in particular registered unemployment, are unreliable indicators of nationwide employment conditions.

China's premier, Li Keqiang, has said the country will hold the urban registered unemployment rate below 4.5 percent in 2016. (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Toby Chopra)