BEIJING Nov 26 China's central bank has tested
bilateral currency swap operations with the European Central
Bank, according to a notice posted on the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) website on Thursday.
The currency swap deal, signed in October 2013, totalled 350
billion yuan ($54.78 billion), or 45 billion euros, the bank
said. Two currency swap tests were conducted in April and
November this year.
Both operations were completed successfully and are a step
towards facilitating better trade and investment between China
and Europe, the notice said.
($1 = 6.3895 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)