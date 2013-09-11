* Ebbing Chinese investment to change German export mix
* Innovation, quality drive needed to fend off competition
* Italy shows perils of failure to upgrade
By Michelle Martin and Alan Wheatley
BERLIN/LONDON, Sept 11 Confident or complacent,
German business executives are bullish about their chances of
profiting from China's transition to an economy fired by
consumption rather than investment.
As China deliberately dampens its long boom in capital
spending, Germany will no longer be able to count on windfall
gains from exports of the high-quality machinery for which it is
renowned.
What's more, Chinese manufacturers are likely to pose a
growing competitive threat to Germany in some sectors as they
abandon low-value-added production and march up market.
Yet German entrepreneurs express confidence that their
time-honoured recipe of constant innovation will continue to pay
off.
After all, Germany has managed to increase its share of
global manufacturing exports to OECD countries since 1995 even
as China's ascent has eroded the shares of France and Italy.
"There's a lot of competition from China, but thank God the
Chinese are not as innovative as we are - they are known for
copying things rather than bringing new developments onto the
market, so they tend to be a step behind us," said Sabine
Herold, co-managing director at DELO Industrial Adhesives, based
near Munich.
Europe is not as directly exposed as commodity producers to
the changes unfolding in China, which aims to wean itself off
resource-intensive heavy industry and low-skilled assembly of
imported components and raw materials.
But the potential repercussions are considerable. China is
Germany's fifth biggest market, taking 6 percent of its exports.
By comparison, France ships 3.4 percent of its exports to China,
Britain 3.3 percent and Italy 2.3 percent.
With capital goods accounting for over 40 percent of German
exports, Beijing's determination to depend less on investment
seemingly bodes ill. But as some doors close, others open.
Take DELO, whose adhesives are used in mobile phones, smart
cards and electronic components. The firm employs 350 people and
makes 60 percent of its 52 million euros in annual sales abroad.
"We notice that our products are no longer just being used
in production in China but that these bonded products are also
sold to the Chinese market as well. In that sense China is
already a growth market for us," said Herold.
SHIFTING SANDS
As Chinese living standards rise, so does demand for
protein. That's good news for firms such as Broekelmann + Co
Oelmuehle GmbH + Co, based in the western city of Hamm, which
processes oilseeds into edible oils and feedstuffs.
"We're not feeling the slowdown in China," Bertram
Broekelmann, the firm's managing director, said. "China is a
huge market and it needs to import more and more food because
consumption, including high-quality products, is increasing."
And machines will still be needed to make and pack those
high-quality food products and consumer goods such as
pharmaceuticals.
So whereas demand for some types of machinery might fall,
there should not be a big impact on overall volumes, according
to Ulrich Ackermann, head of the foreign trade department at the
VDMA engineering industry association.
"For German machine builders who have the right machines to
make products for Chinese consumers, it's a big opportunity. We
have those machines," said Markus Rustler, managing director of
Theegarten-Pactec, a manufacturer of confectionery packaging
machines based in the eastern city of Dresden.
The challenge for Germany will be to fend off competition
not only from other economies specialising in capital goods,
such as Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, but also from China,
which has been steadily upgrading its industrial structure.
Medium-technology manufactures such as cranes, refrigerators
and gas turbines now account for nearly 40 percent of Chinese
exports, up from 25 percent in 1995, according to economists at
Royal Bank of Scotland.
German industry has resisted China's rise to date by
focusing on high-performance products, often custom-made, that
command correspondingly high prices.
This strategy is likely to continue to pay off for machine
tools, according to InterChina Consulting. It expects the
domination of the top end of the market by German and other
foreign manufacturers to last another couple of decades.
"For China to develop a competitive machine tool industry,
important structural and social/behavioural changes are
required, which will be difficult and require many years," Long
Nanyao wrote in a recent report by the consultancy.
SHARPER EDGE
In contrast to Germany, Italy has suffered at the hands of
China in traditional consumer sectors such as clothing and
footwear, where cheap labour counts for more than technological
content and domestic manufacturers have been slow to upgrade.
Italy has also been feeling the heat in more advanced,
capital-intensive sectors such as electrical machinery, said
Giorgia Giovannetti, a professor at the University of Florence.
"I wouldn't go so far as to say China is driving the
deindustrialisation of Italy. But I would say that China really
puts some competitive threat and so firms have to wake up to
it," she said.
To sharpen their competitive edge, Chinese firms are taking
over European rivals to obtain the technology needed to raise
their game - another critical element of the new economic model.
Construction equipment typifies the trend. China's two
sector leaders, Sany Heavy Industry and Zoomlion, have both
bought expertise in concrete pump manufacturing by acquiring
Putzmeister of Germany and CIFA of Italy respectively.
"As we look back 10 years from now, what we will see is that
a significant number of companies that are fundamentally
China-domestic today will be calling themselves global companies
but with Chinese characteristics," said Gordon Orr, a director
in Shanghai with consultants McKinsey & Co.
The risk for Germany is that in areas less specialised than
precision engineering Chinese firms will be able to harness
home-grown or acquired technology to economies of scale in a way
that Germany, a country 15 times smaller, simply cannot match.
This combination of good-enough technology with massive
production capacity was the reason - not alleged dumping by
China - for the shakeout in Germany's solar power sector,
according to one German executive.
He fears a similar "structural crisis" could be in store for
parts of the Mittelstand - Germany's galaxy of small and
medium-sized firms - that underestimate the China challenge.
Yet this is not the prevailing mood. Germany is the world
leader in machinery and has seen off other cut-price Asian
rivals in the past.
"The main thing is that Germany remains at the forefront of
technology," said Stefan Muetze, an economist with Helaba in
Frankfurt. "There are lots of indicators, including research and
development, suggesting that Germany is very competitive, so we
can rest easy for now."
