BEIJING, Dec 15 China drew $103.8 billion
in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 11 months of
this year, up 13.2 percent from the same period in 2010, the
Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.
In November alone, China attracted $8.8 billion in FDI, down
9.8 percent from a year ago, the ministry said.
Investment inflows, which surged in the years after China
joined the World Trade Organisation in 2001, have recovered
strongly after being hit hard by the global economic slowdown.
China's foreign direct investment (in US$ billion):
________________________2011_________________________ __2010__
Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov
8.8 8.3 9.0 8.4 8.3 12.9 9.2 8.5 12.5 7.8 10.0 14.0 9.7
The total FDI excludes investment in the financial sector.
Some of the monthly figures are calculated based on cumulative
data.