BEIJING, Feb 16 China attracted $9.997 billion in foreign direct investment in January, down 0.3 percent from a year ago, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday. It was the third consecutive month that the rate of inflows into China has fallen as a shaky world economy undermines investment into the world's No. 2 economy. Despite Europe's festering debt crisis, China drew a record $116 billion in foreign direct investment in 2011. The Commerce Ministry aims to attract an average of $120 billion in each of the next four years. The Commerce Ministry said FDI inflows from the European Union fell 42.5 percent in January versus year ago levels to $452 million. Investment inflows into China surged in the years after it joined the World Trade Organisation in 2001, and have rebounded strongly after being hit hard by the 2008/09 global financial crisis. 2012________________________2011________________________________2010_ Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec 9.9 12.2 8.8 8.3 9.0 8.4 8.3 12.9 9.2 8.5 12.5 7.8 10.0 14.0 Total foreign direct investment excludes investment in the financial sector. Some of the monthly figures are calculated based on cumulative data.