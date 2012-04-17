BEIJING, April 17 China drew $29.5 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first quarter of 2012, down 2.8 percent from the same period in 2011, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday. In March alone, China attracted $11.8 billion in FDI , percent from a year ago, down 5.6 percent the ministry said. China's foreign direct investment (in US$ billion): ______2012______ _________________________2011_______________________________ Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan* 11.8 7.7 9.9 12.2 8.8 8.3 9.0 8.4 8.3 12.9 9.2 8.5 12.5 7.8 10.0 * The total FDI excludes investment in the financial sector. Some of the monthly figures are calculated based on cumulative data.