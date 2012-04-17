BEIJING, April 17 China drew $29.5 billion in foreign direct
investment (FDI) in the first quarter of 2012, down 2.8 percent from the same
period in 2011, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.
In March alone, China attracted $11.8 billion in FDI , percent from a year
ago, down 5.6 percent the ministry said.
China's foreign direct investment (in US$ billion):
______2012______ _________________________2011_______________________________
Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan*
11.8 7.7 9.9 12.2 8.8 8.3 9.0 8.4 8.3 12.9 9.2 8.5 12.5 7.8 10.0
* The total FDI excludes investment in the financial sector. Some of the
monthly figures are calculated based on cumulative data.