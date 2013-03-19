BRIEF-Capital Southwest says NAV at March 31, 2017 $17.80/shr vs $17.88/shr at Dec. 31, 2016
* Capital southwest announces financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year ended march 31, 2017
BEIJING, March 19 China drew $17.5 billion in foreign direct investment in the first two months of 2013, down 1.35 percent from the same period in 2012, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday. In February alone, China attracted $8.2 billion in FDI, up 6.32 percent from a year ago, the ministry said. China's foreign direct investment (in $billion) __2013__ ________________________2012______________________________ __2011__ Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov 8.2 9.3 11.7 8.3 8.3 8.4 8.3 7.6 12.0 9.2 8.4 11.8 7.7 9.9 12.2 8.8 * The total FDI excludes investment in the financial sector. Some of the monthly figures are calculated based on cumulative data. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Lucy Hornby; Editing by Nick Edwards)
* Capital southwest announces financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year ended march 31, 2017
* JPMorgan Chase & Co reported 10.7 percent passive stake in Goodrich Petroleum Corp as of april 28, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2rpM3AT Further company coverage: