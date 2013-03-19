BEIJING, March 19 China drew $17.5 billion in foreign direct investment in the first two months of 2013, down 1.35 percent from the same period in 2012, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday. In February alone, China attracted $8.2 billion in FDI, up 6.32 percent from a year ago, the ministry said. China's foreign direct investment (in $billion) __2013__ ________________________2012______________________________ __2011__ Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov 8.2 9.3 11.7 8.3 8.3 8.4 8.3 7.6 12.0 9.2 8.4 11.8 7.7 9.9 12.2 8.8 * The total FDI excludes investment in the financial sector. Some of the monthly figures are calculated based on cumulative data. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Lucy Hornby; Editing by Nick Edwards)