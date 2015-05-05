BEIJING May 5 It has become more difficult for China to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) as its economy cools, the country's trade ministry said on Tuesday.

China's FDI grew 3.7 percent to $128.5 billion in 2014, the ministry said in an online statement. This compared with earlier government figures that showed FDI grew 1.7 percent to $119.6 billion last year. (Reporting by Kevin Yao, Koh Gui Qing and Judy Hua; Editing by Kim Coghill)