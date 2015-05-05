Iraq's oil exports average 3.252 million bpd in April -ministry
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.
BEIJING May 5 It has become more difficult for China to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) as its economy cools, the country's trade ministry said on Tuesday.
China's FDI grew 3.7 percent to $128.5 billion in 2014, the ministry said in an online statement. This compared with earlier government figures that showed FDI grew 1.7 percent to $119.6 billion last year. (Reporting by Kevin Yao, Koh Gui Qing and Judy Hua; Editing by Kim Coghill)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.