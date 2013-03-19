BEIJING, March 19 China's foreign direct
investment inflows fell 1.35 percent in the first two months of
2013 from a year earlier, extending a run of falls triggered by
a drop in investor confidence in emerging markets as global
economic growth has slipped.
The Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday that China drew $17.5
billion in foreign direct investment in January and February
combined.
February's inflow alone was $8.2 billion, the smallest
monthly inflow for seven months, albeit up 6.32 percent from a
year earlier.
FDI is an important gauge of the health of the external
economy, to which China's vast factory sector is oriented, but
it is a small contributor to overall capital flows compared with
exports, which were worth about $2 trillion in 2012.
The FDI figure followed February's strong export growth data
which suggests to some economists that China remains on track
for a modest recovery and a sign that global demand for goods
produced in the country's vast - and substantially
foreign-funded - factory sector may also be on the mend.
A new government led by incoming President Xi Jinping has
investors hoping that Beijing will pursue delayed reforms,
including relaxing capital account controls, to drive China into
the next stage of growth.
The Commerce Ministry data also showed investment inflows
from the European Union rose 34.0 percent in the first two
months from a year ago to $1.2 billion, while investment by U.S.
firms fell 5.4 percent during the same period to $497 million.
FDI from 10 top Asian economies, including Hong Kong, Japan
and Singapore, fell 1.3 percent year on year in the first two
months, to $15.2 billion, the ministry said.
Service sector inflows were $8.4 billion between January and
February, up 5.5 percent on a year ago.
Manufacturing sector inflows totaled $7.5 billion in the
first two months, down 10.6 percent versus a year earlier.
China's outbound direct investment from non-financial firms
in the first two months totalled $18.4 billion, up 147.3 percent
from a year ago, the Commerce Ministry added.
China attracted a total of $111.7 billion in FDI in 2012,
just shy of 2011's record $116 billion and marking the first
annual fall in three years.
Beijing has said it wants to bring in $120 billion worth of
FDI each year between 2012 and 2015.
China joined the World Trade Organization in November 2001
and FDI inflows have soared since. OECD data shows China rivals
the United States as the world's top FDI destination.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)