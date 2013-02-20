* Inflows from EU firms up 81.8 pct on year ago
* Inflows from US firms down 20.0 pct on year ago
* Inflows from Asian firms down 9.0 pct on year ago
* China outbound FDI up 12.3 pct on year ago
By Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards
BEIJING, Feb 20 China's foreign direct
investment inflows fell at their fastest rate in more than three
years in January, highlighting the challenges it faces
competing for funds with cheaper rivals in a sluggish global
growth environment.
China Commerce Ministry data on Wednesday showed the world's
second-biggest economy drew in $9.3 billion of foreign direct
investment (FDI) in January, down 7.3 percent on a year ago.
The fall was the steepest in year-to-date inflows since a
9.9 percent drop in November 2009, and it was the worst January
performance in four years.
January FDI was down from December's $11.7 billion, with
inflows from key Asian economies and the United States down in
the latest period, reflecting what analysts say are foreign
perceptions of a decline in China's near term growth prospects.
Zhang Zhiwei, chief China economist at Nomura in Hong Kong,
said the continuing fall in FDI - the longest consecutive run
since the global financial crisis - was indicative of the rising
competitive challenges facing the world's biggest manufacturer
of exports.
"We expect more multinational companies will increase
investment in cheaper countries, such as Vietnam and Indonesia,"
Zhang told Reuters.
FDI is an important gauge of the external economy to which
China's vast factory sector is oriented, though it is a small
contributor to China's overall capital inflows compared with
exports, which were worth about $2 trillion in 2012.
The FDI data followed stronger-than-expected trade figures
in January, which pointed to a solid recovery in domestic and
external demand after China's economic growth in 2012 eased to a
13-year low - albeit at a 7.8 percent clip that is the envy of
the world's major economies.
China attracted a total of $111.7 billion in FDI in 2012,
just shy of 2011's record $116 billion and marking the first
annual fall in three years.
The Commerce Ministry data showed investment inflows from
the European Union rose 81.8 percent in January from year ago to
$820 million, while investment by U.S. firms fell 20.0 percent
during the same period to $270 million.
FDI from 10 top Asian economies, including Hong Kong, Japan
and Singapore, fell 9.0 percent year on year in January, to $7.8
billion the ministry said.
FDI TO REBOUND MODESTLY
Beijing has said it wants to bring in $120 billion worth of
FDI each year between 2012 and 2015.
"We expect that later in the year FDI will rebound modestly,
as global business confidence improves and on delayed impact of
the Chinese growth recovery towards the end of 2012," Dariusz
Kowalczyk, senior economist and strategist for non-Japan Asia at
Credit Agricole CIB, wrote in a note to clients.
Despite the continuing decline in FDI flows, January's
inflow puts China roughly on track to deliver its full year
target, assuming the absolute level of investment remains steady
through the rest of the year as investors gain confidence in the
country's near term recovery and longer term prospects.
Commerce Ministry spokesman, Shen Danyang, told a news
conference it was too early to infer anything about the path of
FDI in 2013 and the broader implication for the economy.
"We can see that the FDI figure in January continued to drop
from a year ago, but we cannot judge the full-year FDI trend
simply from one single month of data," Shen said.
"As I have said before, the FDI figure is unlikely to see a
sharp drop this year, but will remain at a relatively steady
level."
A report earlier on Wednesday from ratings agency, Moody's,
said China's economy was on track to deliver growth of 7.5-8.5
percent in 2013, with relatively easy monetary conditions and
targeted fiscal spending likely to sustain the recovery.
"The favorable growth outlook is supported by policy easing
and credit extension, particularly by the non-banking sectors,
and should continue in 2014," Moody's said.
China joined the World Trade Organisation in November 2001
and FDI inflows have soared since. OECD data shows China rivals
the United States as the world's top FDI destination.
Wednesday's data showed Service sector inflows last month
were $4.0 billion, down 9.8 percent on a year ago.
Manufacturing sector inflows totaled $4.43 billion in
January, down 5.8 percent versus a year earlier.
China's outbound direct investment from non-financial firms
in January totaled $4.9 billion, up 12.3 percent from a year
ago, the Commerce Ministry said.