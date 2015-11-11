BEIJING Nov 11 Foreign direct investment(FDI) inflows to China increased 8.6 percent from a year earlier to 639.4 billion yuan, or $103.7 billion, in the first ten months, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

In October, FDI increased 4.2 percent from a year earlier to 54.7 billion yuan, or $8.77 billion, the ministry said in a statement on its website. (Reporting By China economics team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)