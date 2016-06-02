(Adds details on China-U.S. trade relations)
BEIJING, June 2 The U.S. Federal Reserve should
communicate better with China and financial markets on its
interest rate decisions, China's vice finance minister said on
Thursday, noting U.S. monetary policy has a major impact on the
global economy.
Chinese and U.S. officials will discuss how to promote
economic growth in both countries and the world economy during
the annual U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue to be held
June 6-7 in Beijing, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said.
"It's up to the Federal Reserve to make ultimate monetary
policy decisions, but we welcome the Fed to strengthen policy
communication with China and strengthen communication with the
international financial market," Zhu said in a forum ahead of
the annual dialogue.
Global market attention is currently focused on whether the
Fed will raise interest rates at either its June or July policy
meetings, he said.
In turn, China, as the world's second-largest economy,
should also improve its communication with the outside world
given the increased "spillover" effect of its policies, Zhu
said.
Chinese market regulators came under criticism last year
after a rout in stocks and an unexpected currency devaluation
raised concerns about Beijing's ability to effectively
communicate economic and market policy intentions.
Zhu also said the global economy faces significant downward
pressure.
Last week, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the Fed should raise
interest rates "in the coming months" if the economy picks up as
expected and jobs continue to be generated, bolstering the case
for a rate increase in June or July.
China and the United States should open their markets to
each other and increase policy coordination and cooperation, Zhu
said.
A senior U.S. Treasury official said last month they would
press their Chinese counterparts to take steps to improve
China's business and investment climate during the dialogue
attended by U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew.
A focus on the inability of U.S. firms to invest in certain
services sectors, including tourism, healthcare and logistics,
comes as the Obama administration seeks to negotiate a bilateral
investment treaty with China.
U.S. negotiators have said they are still awaiting a new
"negative list" of sectors that Beijing wants to keep off limits
to foreign investors.
Zhu said China was committed to pushing forward talks on the
investment treaty.
The U.S. Treasury will also press China to continue moving
towards a market-determined exchange rate, reduce excess
industrial capacity, and make reforms that boost domestic
consumption, a senior Treasury official said on
Wednesday.
