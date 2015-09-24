BEIJING, Sept 24 China will cut administration
fees worth up to 4 billion yuan ($626.78 million) across a dozen
sectors including real estate and intellectual property, the
country's top planning agency said on Thursday.
Effective from Oct 15, transaction fees for new homes will
be lowered to two yuan per square metre from the current three
yuan, while transaction fees on existing homes will be cut to
four yuan from six yuan, the National Development and Reform
Commission said in on its website (www.ndrc.gov.cn).
The Chinese government has been lowering administration fees
in recent months to stimulate economic growth. The property
sector accounts for 15 percent of China's gross domestic
product, so even modest signs of improvement in the sector would
relieve some pressure on the economy, which is expected to
expand at its slowest pace in a quarter of a century this year.
Other fees to be cut include trademark registration fees and
software copyright registration fees, the state planner said.
($1 = 6.3818 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Nick Heath; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)