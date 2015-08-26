BEIJING Aug 26 China will lower some of the export and import fees paid by companies to reduce their costs, the cabinet said on Wednesday after a weekly meeting.

The government too will quicken the development of China's financial leasing sector to deepen financial reforms, while a fund to support public and private partnerships in investment will also be created, the cabinet said. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)